AGCO and Kubota Sign ‘Right to Repair’ Agreements

AGCO and Kubota Tractor Corp. are the latest farm equipment manufacturers who have agreed to allow farmers, ranchers, and independent technicians the “Right to Repair” their own equipment.

Both companies signed memoranda of understanding (MOU) with the American Farm Bureau Federation. The MOUs, negotiated independently with each manufacturer, follow similar agreements AFBF entered into with John Deere and CNH Industrial Brands earlier this year. The four MOUs cover roughly 70 percent of the agricultural machinery sold in the United States.

The MOUs set a framework for farmers and independent repair facilities in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico to access AGCO and Kubota manuals, tools, product guides and information to self-diagnose and self-repair machines, as well as support from the manufacturers to directly purchase or lease diagnostic tools and order products and parts.

AGCO’s brands include Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and White Planters.

In April, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the The Consumer Right to Repair Agriculture Equipment Act into law which requires farm machinery manufacturers to furnish their customers with diagnostic tools, software documents, and repair manuals beginning on January 1, 2024. Manufacturers must also provide those same resources to independent technicians. Manufacturers had required customers to only use authorized dealers and technicians to perform repairs on farm equipment, such as tractors and combines. Similar “Right to Repair Farm Equipment” bills have been filed with state legislatures in ten other states, including Missouri, Texas, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and Vermont.

Source: NAFB News Service.