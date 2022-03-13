Ag Tractor and Combine Sales Increase in February

Ag tractor and combine unit sales in the U.S. saw an increase across all segments according to a report from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

America’s total farm tractor sales grew 9.2 percent in February compared to 2021, while U.S. self-propelled combine sales for the month inched up 3.1 percent to 200 units sold.

The 100+ horsepower two-wheel-drive segment once again led all of the segments with a 27.9 percent jump, followed by the sub-40 horsepower 2WD segment up 8.1 percent. Mid-range tractors between 40 and 100 horsepower climbed 7.1 percent, reversing the previous month’s decline.

Graph from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

The report shows an increase in sales of ag tractors and combines in the U.S., in spite of the immediate availability of new farm equipment from several manufacturers due to ongoing supply-chain issues.

“This is another positive month for ag tractor and combine sales, up overall in both North American markets,” says Curt Blades, senior vice president of industry sectors and product leadership with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. “Strength in the commodity markets is continuing to drive a lot of the sales growth we are seeing.”

Click HERE to see the full report.