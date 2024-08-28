Ag Startup InnerPlant Develops New Crop Technology Alerting Farmers of Plant Stress

Sean Yokomizo of Davis, CA-based InnerPlant demonstrates the technology during a field day at Peterson Farms Seed in Southeastern North Dakota. Photo: Sabrina Halvorson / Hoosier Ag Today.

It sounds like the kind of agbioscience technology that you would find in a science fiction movie!

An agtech company called InnerPlant has developed new technology that allows corn and soybean plants to give off signals that can be picked up by satellites and drones to let farmers know about plant stresses weeks before those you can actually see those stresses on the plant!

The company—which is based in Davis, California, near Sacramento—says that their new crop technology emits specific optical signals when they’re under stress from pathogen attacks, such as fungal infections.

Sean Yokomizo, Vice President of Communications for InnerPlant, says those signals are visible from satellites weeks before the stress is visible to the human eye at field level.

He explained that plants have an immune response just like humans and when they’re stressed, they react at the molecular level. InnerPlant tracks those molecular sites and inserts another piece of DNA so that when the plant is reacting to a specific stress, it creates a fluorescent protein. That florescence is detectable from space.

“The cool thing about that is [the stress is detected] very early because it’s tied to the plant’s immune response. So, within 24 hours of infection or stress, it begins to emit the signal and that is four to six weeks before it would be detectable in the field,” Yokomizo said.

Agronomists can use that data to treat the individual plant that’s under stress, which means only treating plants that need it, catching problems very early, and using less chemicals in precise treatments. Yokomizo says the technology can collect a lot of data, but the farmer won’t have to weed through a lot of unneeded information to get the data they need.

“We’ve designed this system to be very straightforward. It’s contained in the seed and farmers know how to work seeds. They plant them, they grow them, and then we provide the recommendation based on the signal,” he said. “There’s an awful lot of data going on behind the scenes, but we’re providing the farmer with a usable, simple tool that’s indicative of early action.”

Yokomizo said that early action is a crucial component.

“Knowing your house is on fire is a great thing to know, but wouldn’t it be better to know like, hey, there’s smoke coming from your kitchen, you should do something about it now? And that’s the that’s the loop that we’re trying to close for farmers, to give them actionable information that’s early enough so they can take that action and preserve their yields before they’re impacted.”

For more information, visit InnerPlant.com.