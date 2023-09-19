Ag Safety the Focus of National Farm Health and Safety Week

National Farm Health and Safety Week is Sept. 17-23, 2023—and this year’s theme is ‘No one can take your place’.

Laura Siegel, health communications officer for AgriSafe Network, says the week is an annual reminder of how important it is to be careful and mindful on the farm.

“It’s just a really important week to have because the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industries have some of the highest rates of injuries, as well as injuries that are fatal,” she said. “Some of the top causes for injuries include machinery, motor vehicles, and accidents that happen with mud or in grain bins. And of course, there can be slips, trips, and falls or animal-related incidents.”

Siegel said it’s important to stay focused on the task at hand.

“So, really just making sure that we’re fully mentally there for the workday and not distracted, not thinking about other things when we’re doing the work. That can help reduce that chance,” she said.

The AgriSafe Network is a non-profit organization of health professionals and educators who work to reduce health issues and accidents in the agricultural community. It’s just one of the organizations taking part in Farm Health and Safety Week nationally. For its part, AgriSafe Network is hosting free health and safety webinars each day of the week. Some of the topics include preventing the Spread of Infectious Disease on Farms, Ranches, and Ag Workplaces; Saving Lives in Grain: Research and Strategies for Grain Entrapment Prevention and Response; and working in confined spaces.

You can find more on the webinars on the AgriSafe website.

During National Farm Health and Safety Week, Hoosier Ag Today has teamed up with the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA)—as well as the Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Transportation, and Indiana Department of Homeland Security—to produce a safety video to remind everyone to slow down and be patient when sharing the roads this harvest season with heavy farm equipment.

ISDA Director Don Lamb invites you to find out what it’s like to be in the cab of a combine on the road. He also shares some tips to be alert, be patient, and be responsible as you share the road with farmers this harvest season.

This fall, allow plenty of time to reach your destination, be careful when passing, and avoid tailgating.

For more safety tips, visit isda.in.gov.