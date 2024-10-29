Ag Robotics and Automation Take Center Stage at FIRA USA Conference

The Solix Sprayer Robot developed by Solinftec, which is based in West Lafayette, Indiana. Solinftec was one of many companies whose ag robotics and automation were featured during the FIRA USA 2024 Conference near Sacramento, California. Photo courtesy of FIRA USA.

Robotics and automation are the future of farming, which is why the FIRA USA Conference was held last week near Sacramento, California.

The three-day event brought together experts, growers, and tech innovators to explore the latest advancements in ag tech. The event also highlighted solutions designed to improve efficiency and sustainability, particularly for specialty crop production.

Paul Welbig, Director of Precision Technology for New Holland North America, highlighted the growing role of automation and autonomy in agriculture. Welbig moderated a panel focused on how these technologies can support orchard and vineyard growers by streamlining operations.

In an interview after, he explained that automation extends beyond driverless tractors, with applications in spraying, mowing, weeding, and harvesting.

“Maybe not so obvious is automation of the different applications that might go on in a farming operation, such as spraying, mowing weeding, harvesting, those types of things. And so, a lot of the machinery that’s being utilized for that can be fairly sophisticated and have a high degree of capabilities as well. The skilled labor necessary to make all that work properly is becoming more challenging,” he explained. “So therefore, trying to automate as much of that functionality as possible because you may be able to put a less experienced operator into the seat of that tractor and then along the way potentially remove the necessity for somebody in the seat of that tractor.”

Addressing concerns that automation could eliminate jobs, Welbig emphasized that it fills existing labor gaps rather than creating them. He noted that the shift toward automation allows workers to take on higher-paying roles with more responsibility, reshaping the agricultural workforce rather than reducing it.