Ag Retailers Assn. Honors Baird with Legislator of the Year Award

Indiana Congressman Jim Baird, a Republican representing Indiana’s 4th district, was honored by the Agricultural Retailers Association (ARA) with their Legislator of the Year award for 2023. Baird serves on the House Agriculture Committee.

“Supporting American farmers means making sure they have access to affordable products and equipment to reduce their operating costs,” said Rep. Baird. “Since my first day in Congress, I’ve been committed to helping our farmers so they can continue doing what they do best – keep feeding our nation. I’m honored to be recognized with this award and will continue to be a relentless advocate for American agriculture.”

Each year, ARA recognizes top legislators who have championed the issues of importance to agriculture and agriculture suppliers.

“Rep. Baird receives this award for his leading efforts to promote the Increased TSP Access Act of 2023 (HR 3036) and the Plant Biostimulant Act (HR 1472),” said ARA President & CEO Daren Coppock.

“The entire ag community benefits when leaders like Rep. Baird take a stand on policies that protect the ag retailer’s right to operate and deliver essential products and services to their farmer customers.”

Source: Agriculture Retailers Association