Ag Reacts to Senate Passage of Infrastructure Bill

The U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure package that contains several important investments for agriculture. Several U.S. agricultural groups reacted positively to the news.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime investment in America’s infrastructure, and we are extremely pleased that it includes funding for priorities that are important to farmers and rural America,” says John Linder, President of the National Corn Growers Association.

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says, “We appreciate the Senate for working together to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The pressing infrastructure issues facing our nation are too important to ignore, particularly in rural communities where modernization is desperately needed.”

Farm Credit Council President and CEO Todd Van Hoose says the investments in rural broadband will connect more communities.

“The agriculture transport network will benefit from improved rural roadways and bridges, freight rail, inland waterways, and port facilities,” Van Hoose says.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association says the package is “a step in the right direction.”

Among the key items in the bill are $17.3 billion for the nation’s ports and inland waterways. The legislation earmarks $65 billion for broadband internet access, including $2 billion specifically set aside for rural broadband.