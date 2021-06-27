Ag, Manufacturing Groups, Welcome Infrastructure Framework Progress

The White House released the framework of an infrastructure package last week, supported by equipment manufactures and soybean farmers.

The $1.2 trillion framework includes $109 billion for roads and bridges, $65 billion for broadband infrastructure and $7.5 billion for electric vehicles infrastructure.

The plan to overhaul the country’s transportation, water and broadband infrastructure would invest resources proposed in President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

The American Soybean Association, a long-standing advocate of investments for ports, waterways and road transportation, welcomed the announcement.

ASA President Kevin Scott says, “We are thankful to see these issues prioritized and that the plan avoids tax provisions that would negatively impact farmers and their families, such as drastic changes to stepped-up basis.”

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers welcomed the details, but stated, “the job is not done.” AEM’s Kip Eideberg says, “Despite what skeptics say, we can and must get this deal all the way across the finish line in a bipartisan manner.”