Ag Leaders Applaud Final Passage of ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” has cleared its final legislative hurdle after it passed in the U.S. House on Thursday afternoon by a vote of 218-214. The legislation includes several priorities for America’s farmers—including the extension of 2017 tax cuts, securing key farm programs like crop insurance, as well as animal health provisions and additional tax measures like the 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY-04) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-01) were the only two Republicans to join all Democrats in opposition to the bill, which now heads to President Trump’s desk for his signature a day before his self-imposed July 4th deadline.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins issued the following statement:

The One Big Beautiful Bill heads to President Trump’s desk to be SIGNED INTO LAW! This historic piece of legislation will create lasting economic growth for our great farmers who feed, fuel, and clothe our nation & the world. Thanks to @POTUS, America’s Golden Age STARTS RIGHT NOW!

Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA-15), who serves as Chairman of the House Ag Committee, released the following statement following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill:

“The One Big Beautiful Bill is a game-changer for America. “This historic legislation delivers the largest tax cut in American history, providing direct relief to working families and boosting take-home pay. It slashes wasteful Washington spending, eliminates red tape, and makes major investments in border security, energy independence, and national defense. It is the codification of President Trump’s campaign promises. “The One Big Beautiful Bill is a victory for rural America, making the largest investment in agriculture in decades, restoring integrity to SNAP, and saving millions of family farms from the death tax. This bill gives President Trump the tools he needs to keep America safe, strong, and free.”

Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN-04), who also serves on the House Ag Committee, expressed his support for the bill:

“After months of hard work and thoughtful deliberation, I was proud to vote for the One Big, Beautiful Bill and help send it to President Trump’s desk. This includes much-needed tax relief for the American people. This bill delivers the largest tax cut in American history for workers, families, and seniors by ending taxes on tips and overtime for millions of workers and slashing taxes on Social Security. It also makes a generational investment in Rural America by expanding crop insurance, strengthening biosecurity measures, and boosting investment in the farm safety net, and it prevents a Death Tax increase that would devastate thousands of family farms in Indiana’s Fourth Congressional District. On top of these monumental wins, the One Big Beautiful Bill invests in our border security to deliver the most secure border on record and delivers on President Trump’s successful foreign policy of peace through strength. “There has been a lot of misleading information on this bill. This legislation strengthens federal programs for those who truly need them and enacts common-sense work requirements that a majority of Americans support. Additionally, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) score assumes an incorrect baseline that simply does not reflect current policy. In reality, the One Big Beautiful Bill reduces the deficit, marking a long-overdue return to fiscal sanity in Washington. “This bill ultimately fulfills many of the promises made to the American people. As we celebrate Independence Day and the birth of our nation, I am pleased to deliver these significant wins that ensure America truly remains the greatest country in history.”

Immediately upon passage of the legislation, ag leaders from across the U.S. also issued the following statements:

Zippy Duvall, President of American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF):

“Farm Bureau applauds the House and Senate for passing legislation that will bring certainty to America’s farmers and ranchers. Modernizing important farm safety net programs and making permanent critical tax provisions could be the difference between staying in business or shutting down the family farm. “More than half of farmers are losing money, so an increase in reference prices is desperately needed, and tax tools will help farmers and ranchers plan for the next season and the next generation. “Lawmakers took a big step toward ensuring America’s farmers and ranchers can continue to keep pantries filled for America’s families.”

Kenneth Hartman, Jr., President of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA):

“As the One Bill Beautiful Bill Act heads to the president’s desk and becomes law, the legislation contains several important and longstanding priorities for corn growers, including the extension of key tax provisions and investments in commodity and trade promotion programs. Corn growers have been pushing for many of these improvements since at least 2023 and spent much of the last year preparing to shape the federal tax provisions. We appreciate the members of Congress who worked to ensure our views and these provisions were included in the final bill, and look forward to the president signing this legislation into law tomorrow.”

Caleb Ragland, President of American Soybean Association (ASA):

“ASA thanks the House for maintaining several crucial farm programs and tax provisions that support U.S. soybean growers.”

Ethan Lane, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA):

Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy: