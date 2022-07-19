Ag Land Market Will Be Active During the Fall

Early indications are suggesting that land auction activity will be good both before and after the harvest in 2022.

Farmers National Company says land sales typically slow during the spring and early summer. However, the rate of late summer and fall auctions getting scheduled with Farmers National Company is picking up rapidly.

The overall number of sales and amount of land sold from now through the end of the year likely won’t equal the very active land market at the end of 2021. But sales activity will more than likely exceed what was seen during the slower land market years from 2015 to 2020.

FNC says people are moving ahead with sales because of the historically high land prices currently in the market. Another factor is the level of uncertainty in a number of factors that influence land values, including inflation. Sellers worry about how far and how quickly interest rates will rise.