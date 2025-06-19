Ag Groups Call for Greater Input in MAHA Commission Process

More than 250 ag groups representing farmers, ranchers, and agrochemical companies are urging the Trump administration to seek their input on future meetings of the Make America Healthy Again Commission (MAHA) after their first report pointed to pesticides as a possible health risk.

Among the ag groups that have signed onto the letter include:

Indiana Corn Growers Association

Indiana Soybean Alliance Membership & Policy Committee

Indiana Farm Bureau

Agribusiness Council of Indiana

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

American Soybean Association

National Corn Growers Association

American Farm Bureau Federation

Reuters reports the farm sector has been pushing for more involvement in the work of the commission, established by President Trump in February and named for the social movement aligned with Health and Human Service Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The MAHA report, which was released in May, was produced without adequate input from the farm sector and, as a result, “contained numerous errors and distortions that have created unfounded fears about the safety of our food supply,” said the letter sent to Kennedy, as well as U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin.

“The MAHA Commission would benefit from inviting public comment and formally including representatives from food and agriculture in any future reports,” said the letter.

Sources: NAFB News Service, American Soybean Association