Ag Community Wants EU Trade Tariffs Removed

America’s top agriculture commodity groups and trade associations sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer talking about European Union retaliatory tariffs on American goods.

The groups, including Farmers for Free Trade, are asking Lighthizer to “deepen trade discussions” to help bring about World Trade Organization compliance and removal of the EU tariffs that target U.S. food and ag exports.

On November 10, the EU imposed duties on certain cheeses, agricultural equipment, distilled spirits, potatoes, nuts, fruits, juices, chocolate, and ketchup.

“Farmers are battling to stay above water and any new tariff in this time of crisis is a big concern,” said Brian Kuehl, co-executive director of Famers for Free Trade. “We know these tariffs are part of a long legal battle, but anytime farmers become collateral damage is unacceptable.”

The letter says American farmers need stability, and that means predictable exports into markets like the European Union.

The groups are urging this administration and the next one to double down on their effort to resolve this dispute in a manner that frees American farmers from harmful tariffs.