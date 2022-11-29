Ag Career Fair at Indiana Farm Expo is Thursday December 15

On the final day of the upcoming Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo presented by AgriFinancial and Reynolds Farm Equipment, an agricultural career fair is featured. If a career in ag might be of interest to you, then come visit with the companies who are looking for help.

The Expo has partnered with the Indiana State department of Agriculture on the career fair December 15th at Grand Park in Westfield. Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler hopes this can be a small piece to the labor puzzle in Indiana.

“Whether it’s on the farm or farm equipment dealers, feed suppliers, crop input suppliers, they all say the same thing, and it’s one of the reasons I was excited that you’re going to have a career fair. I think everybody understands the need for good people, for qualified people. And so being able to have that at the Farm Equipment Expo is just I think a great tie in for what we hear from all the folks that we talk to.”

Kettler and employers have been concerned about the length of this labor shortage.

“And that’s what concerns me. You know sometimes you might hear people say, oh yeah, things are getting a little better, supply chains are maybe improving a little bit. The labor piece of this does not seem to be getting much better for anybody.”

But for someone looking for a great job in agriculture, there are excellent options.

“I think that’s why the career fair was an important part to us as a department to try to maybe find a way for us to be able to get to a little different crowd, people that we would talk to, our stakeholders within the department. And absolutely, it does present some real opportunities.”

The one-day career fair at the Indiana Farm Expo is Thursday, December 15, from 9am to 1pm at the Grand Park Event Center in Westfield, IN, the Expo home for the second year.

Companies that will be talking with prospective employees at the career fair are Ceres Solutions, Indiana State Department of Agriculture, NRCS/FSA/USDA, Kokomo Grain, Bane Welker, Frontier Seed, Indiana Irrigation Co., Reynolds Farm Equipment, Seed Genetics Direct, Plevna Implement, Ohio Valley Supply, Farm Credit Mid-America, AgriFinancial, Intelinair, and ITG Equipment.

The Expo runs from December 13th through the 15th.