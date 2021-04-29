Hoosier Ag Today 

Ag Businesses Report Favorable First Quarter Earnings

admin

Earning reports topped headlines on Wall Street this week, and agriculture businesses seem to be doing well.

Syngenta reported first-quarter sales of $7.1 billion, up 20 percent for the same period last year. BASF reported first-quarter sales were up 16 percent, to 19.4 billion euros, or $23.52 billion.

AGCO reported sales for the first quarter were approximately $2.4 billion, an increase of 23.4 percent.

Meanwhile, ADM reported first-quarter earnings of $689 million. The company says its Ag Services and Oilseeds sector achieved a record first quarter, with operating profits 84 percent higher year over year.

Tractor Supply Company reported net sales for the first quarter of 2021 increased 42.5 percent to $2.79 billion from $1.96 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

Finally, CME Group reports revenue of $1.3 billion for the first quarter of 2021. CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy says, “Trading volumes in Q1 have returned to pre-pandemic levels.”