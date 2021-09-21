African Swine Fever Confirmed in Haiti

The World Organization for Animal Health this week confirmed finding African swine fever in Haiti. Haiti borders the Dominican Republic, which confirmed the virus was in-country this summer. The farm in Haiti with confirmed African swine fever is near the border.

Haiti is conducting surveillance for the disease in pigs and imposed a quarantine to control the outbreak, according to Reuters.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture found the disease last week through testing at the Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory on Plum Island, New York. USDA confirmed ASF in the Dominican Republic in July and issued a warning that Haiti was at high risk for infections.

Meanwhile, last week, USDA issued a Federal Order suspending interstate movement of all live swine and swine products from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to the mainland United States. African swine fever poses no health risks to humans but is deadly in pigs.