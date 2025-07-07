AFBF Seeking Nominations for Veteran Farmer Award

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), with support from Farm Credit, is seeking applicants for the Veteran Farmer Award of Excellence. The award recognizes U.S. military veterans or service members for excellence in farming or agriculture and positively impacting local communities.

The honoree will receive a $10,000 cash prize plus reimbursement in travel and other expenses incurred for him/her and one guest to attend the American Farm Bureau Convention in Anaheim, California, Jan. 9-14, 2026.

Retired Army Col. Joe Ricker from Hancock County, Indiana was recognized as the inaugural recipient of the Veteran Farmer Award of Excellence last year. Ricker started At Ease Orchard, a nonprofit that introduces veterans, first responders and their family members to beekeeping and other farm activities. He also founded Veterans IN Farming, which provides veterans in Indiana with training and support to succeed in farming.

“We’re proud to elevate and celebrate veterans for their service to our country and their involvement in agriculture and local communities,” said Zippy Duvall, President of AFBF. “We greatly appreciate the sacrifices of veterans and active service members so we can enjoy the freedoms we have in our country, and highlight their contributions to agriculture, too.”

Veteran Farmer Award of Excellence applications are due by 5 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 2. Applicants are not required to be Farm Bureau members. The national award recipient will be recognized by AFBF through various outlets and should be willing to share their story and represent the veteran farmer community.

The recipient will be notified in mid-September, with the winner announced publicly on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

CLICK HERE to learn more and apply.