AFBF Delays Expulsion of Illinois Farm Bureau’s Membership Throughout Pending Lawsuit

American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) has decided it will not revoke the membership of Illinois Farm Bureau (ILB) from its federation effect on Friday, Dec. 20, as it had originally planned.

Instead, the AFBF Board of Directors has decided to end ILB’s membership effective 30 days after the conclusion of the pending lawsuit between the two organizations, according to FarmWeekNow.com.

“On the eve of depositions, with our team in Chicago preparing to defend our farmer-members, organization, and county Farm Bureaus, we are pleased AFBF’s decision gives us the same outcome as the injunctive relief we were seeking,” said Brian Duncan, President of Illinois Farm Bureau. “We remain confident in our strong legal position which is backed by our settlement agreement. This is a positive step forward in our pursuit of remaining a member of AFBF and continue working together for the common good of our farmer-members.”

Several months ago, Illinois Farm Bureau decided to allow its affiliate insurance company, Country Financial, to no longer require Farm Bureau memberships for non-farm insurance policyholders beginning January 1, 2025.

That decision ultimately led AFBF board members to vote in favor of expelling Illinois Farm Bureau from its organization. As a result, Illinois Farm Bureau filed a lawsuit to keep their Farm Bureau name.

In a recent interview with Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller, Duvall says the overall dispute has to do with ensuring that farmers maintain control of the organization.

“We’re are organization that was started by farmers, run by farmers and controlled by farmers for 105 years and it’s been successful under the model that we’ve got,” says Duvall. “There is no reason why we should be changing our model to something else when it’s been proven successful for 105 years. Farmers own and operate and control this organization and we need to make sure we can maintain that control.”

Of the nearly 400,000 members of Illinois Farm Bureau, fewer than 20 percent—approximately 78,000—are farmers.

A hearing was scheduled for the week of Dec. 16, but that may be rescheduled following the recent decision of AFBF.

