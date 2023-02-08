Additional Funding for State Ag Agencies Among Policy Priorities for Agribusiness Council of Indiana

As your state lawmakers put together a budget to cover the next two years, the Agribusiness Council of Indiana is among the groups pushing for more funding for some of Indiana’s ag agencies.

“We want to make sure we have the best interests of agriculture at heart,” says Bruce Kettler, the new President and CEO of the Agribusiness Council of Indiana (ACI).

Kettler says his organization is asking lawmakers to increase state funding for several ag agencies—including Kettler’s previous place of employment.

“We are watching the Indiana State Department of Agriculture budget, which goes through the governor’s office into his budget and then we’ll see how it gets adjusted from there,” says Kettler.

“The Indiana State Board of Animal Health is looking for additional funding,” says Kettler. “A concern that we had during the pandemic was the ability to be able to get meat processed. Some of the small meat processors are looking to get some appropriations. That may not affect ACI directly, but we’ll want to see what and how that can affect our members,” says Kettler.

He adds that he has also been in touch with Indiana’s lawmakers on Capitol Hill to give input on federal ag policies and the 2023 Farm Bill.

“We have had conversations directly with Senator Braun a couple of weeks ago,” says Kettler. “He asked about Farm Bill priorities and what that would look like for our membership. He also asked our input about foreign land ownership because he’s got some stuff he’s working on there. We haven’t been able to formalize our response yet, but we’re close to doing that with Senator Braun’s office.”

Even though Kettler has only been with ACI for a little more than a month, he says he’s looking forward to taking his previous experience as Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to help advocate for Indiana’s ag businesses.

“Agriculture is a tremendous industry,” says Kettler. “It’s one that we all love. Now, being able to be in this role and advocate for those that that support, supply, and help our farmers become the most productive and most efficient in the world is an honor and I’m looking forward to it.”

Photo at top: Bruce Kettler, President and CEO of Agribusiness Council of Indiana (left) with George Greenwood, Chair of Agribusiness Council of Indiana and Regional Manager of ADM. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

AGRIBUSINESS COUNCIL OF INDIANA (ACI)

2023 LEGISLATIVE AND REGULATORY POSITIONS AND PRIORITIES

GENERAL PRINCIPLES

Support fair and equal assessment of farm and agribusiness property.

Maintain limited spending and policies that promote flatter, fairer taxes, and fiscal responsibility.

Ensure regulatory programs are consistent in enforcement, applicable across state lines and not unduly burdensome to agribusiness.

Support rural economic development policies that expand and diversify agribusiness.

Support programs to strengthen the on-farm and agribusiness labor force, including workforce development programs in high schools.

Ensure the continued expansion of broadband access in rural communities across the state.

TRANSPORTATION

Support funding for transportation infrastructure that ensured the competitiveness of Indiana agriculture.

TAXES AND BUDGET

Support grant programs for infrastructure improvements.

ENVIRONMENTAL

Support site-specific best management practices using 4R nutrient stewardship principles to promote productive sustainable and economically rewarding farming that protects water quality.

Ensure adequate funding of soil and water conservation program that benefit producers.

PESTICIDES AND FERTILIZERS

Policies regulating pesticides and fertilizers should be based in science, consistent with best management practices and ensure farmer have the tools they need for a viable crop.

Support enhancements to the enforcement policy for pesticide use violations that is clear and consistent in application.

GRAIN, SEED, AND FEED

Ensure fair and reasonable Food Safety Modernization Act compliance inspections.

LIVESTOCK

Support Indiana’s Right to Farm Act and land-use policies that allow producers to establish or expand their operations in a reasonable and predictable manner.

Click HERE for more information about Agribusiness Council of Indiana.