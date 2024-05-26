Addie Gauck of Greensburg Receives Soy Scholarship from ASA, BASF

Addie Gauck, a 2024 graduate of North Decatur High School, is the recipient of the 2024-25 ASA / BASF Soy Scholarship Award . Photo courtesy of the American Soybean Association.

Addie Gauck of Greensburg, Indiana, is the recipient of the 2024-25 Soy Scholarship Award, sponsored by the American Soybean Association (ASA) and BASF.

The ASA/BASF Soy Scholarship is a $7,000 award presented to an exceptional high school senior who excels in both academic and leadership roles and who plans to pursue a degree in an agriculture-related field at an accredited college or university. The scholarship is open to children and grandchildren of ASA members.

Gauck is a 2024 graduate of North Decatur High School and plans to study agriculture systems management at Purdue University. Her impressive agricultural involvement includes numerous awards and leadership roles in 4-H and FFA.

Gauck also owns Addie’s Fresh Pork and Pasture Raised Chicken, a business she started at age 11 that she credits for boosting her confidence and broadening her awareness of working with others.

Gauck says an important lesson her father taught her is to maintain her business and agriculture connections—and she reports clearly seeing the value in these relationships as she plans her future career. She notes that owning her own business has changed her life by showing her the importance of being responsible and accountable. Gauck says her goal is to someday bring together all the skills she’s learned to improve the agriculture industry and her community.

“ASA is proud to partner with BASF to offer this opportunity to a promising student pursuing agriculture as a career path,” said ASA President Josh Gackle. “Investing in future industry leaders like Addie helps pave the future of agriculture with success and growth.”

“Farming is the ‘Biggest Job on Earth’ and BASF is committed to supporting the next generation of farmers dedicated to solving the challenges facing the future of aquiculture,” said Scott Kay, vice president of U.S. Agricultural Solutions at BASF. “BASF is proud to support this scholarship and invest in the future leaders of our industry.”

Source: American Soybean Association