Adams County Hit with Bird Flu at Commercial Turkey Farm

Adams County in northeastern Indiana has now become the third county in the state to be impacted by bird flu at a major commercial poultry production facility since the beginning of 2025.

According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial turkey farm near Decatur, Indiana has had a positive test for the virus known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The facility had a flock size of 19,860 birds. Neither the name, nor the location of the farm impacted, have been identified by health officials.

This is the fifth outbreak of HPAI on a commercial poultry farm in Indiana since January 3. Three of the previous detections were in Jay County, while the other was near Fort Wayne in Allen County. Three of those five farms were also commercial turkey production facilities, while the other two farms were commercial egg production facilities impacting a total of 380,000 birds.

Federal officials with USDA add that Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk, and that cooked poultry and eggs and pasteurized dairy products remain safe to eat.

State health officials have set up a control area within a 10-kilometer (6.2 mile) radius around the farm, which contains portions of Adams and Jay counties in Indiana. In addition, the state has set up a surveillance zone with a 20-kilometer (12.4 mile) radius around the farm which also contains portions of Adams and Jay counties.

Testing will be done at nearby flocks to determine whether HPAI has spread. USDA Wildlife Services and Indiana Department of Natural Resources are assisting with surveillance of wild birds in and near the control areas.

Lactating dairy cattle must have a negative test before interstate movement under a federal order. USDA has expanded surveillance through testing milk at the farm or processor level to establish the health status of herds, as well as states.

Indiana ranks fourth in the nation in turkey production according to the USDA. The state also ranks first in the U.S. for duck production, and third for egg production. Indiana’s poultry industry directly employs more than 12,700 Hoosiers and contributes more than $18.3 billion in total economic activity to the state.