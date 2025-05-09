ACI President & CEO Bruce Kettler to Depart Organization in July

Bruce Kettler, President and CEO of the Agribusiness Council of Indiana (ACI), has announced he will be moving on from his role at the end of July to pursue a new chapter in his career. Kettler has served as president and CEO of ACI since January 2023.

Among the highlights of his ACI tenure include advocating for and representing Indiana agribusinesses on policy and regulatory matters. For example, he worked with numerous Indiana agriculture organizations to develop and pass comprehensive legislation providing certainty for grain licensees.

He also led efforts to advocate for business-friendly and appropriate pesticide regulation at both the state and federal levels, all while educating audiences about modern agriculture.

Under Kettler’s leadership, ACI’s Emerging Professionals Leadership Program has had full classes the last two years, and the number of ag technology businesses in ACI’s membership ranks has grown.

Before joining ACI in January 2023, Kettler was appointed by then-Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to serve as Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) from January 2018 to December 2022. During his tenure as ISDA Director, he had also served as the first vice president on the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) Board of Directors.

Prior to joining ISDA, Kettler was the director of public relations for Beck’s Hybrids. He began his professional career at Dow AgroSciences (now Corteva), where he held a variety of roles including sales and marketing, finance management, advertising and public relations.

Kettler has been part of the fabric of the midwestern ag community his entire life. He served as National FFA Eastern Region Vice President from Ohio from 1982-83. During his time as a National FFA officer, Kettler got the chance to meet President Ronald Reagan at the White House not once, but twice.

“ACI is grateful to Bruce for his leadership, and we wish him the best as he explores roles to continue his service to the agriculture industry,” the organization said in a statement.