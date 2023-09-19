‘Abnormally Dry’ Conditions Return Across 63 Percent of Indiana

Graphic courtesy of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

A warm start to September and lack of adequate precipitation during the late summer have led to abnormally dry conditions returning across 63 percent of Indiana, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map.

Moderate drought conditions have also returned to portions of seven counties in northeastern Indiana: Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Whitley, Steuben, and DeKalb counties.

Although dry conditions exist across more than half the state, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security shows that there are no current burn bans in effect for any county as of Sunday, Sept. 17.

Hoosier Ag Today’s Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says 60-to-70 of Indiana will receive some rainfall on Sunday, but totals will only be between 0.05” and 0.4”. He says dry conditions return Monday through Friday with sunshine, warm temperatures and lower humidity, which should help bring a “kick-off” to this year’s harvest season for Indiana’s corn and soybeans.

“The fields will be ready to go if the crops are, with the weather cooperating,” says Martin.

Click below to hear Ryan Martin’s Indiana Farm Forecast.