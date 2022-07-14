Abnormally Dry Conditions Continue Across 78 Percent of Indiana

After recent rainfalls across parts of Indiana, 78 percent of the state continues to experience abnormally dry conditions with nearly 44 percent of the state currently going through a moderate drought as of Tuesday, July 12 according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

For the previous week, 94 percent of the state was listed as having abnormally dry conditions and 39 percent was going through a moderate drought.

Throughout the rest of the Midwest, widespread precipitation over the region helped to stave off much expansion and intensification of drought in the region. Temperatures were coolest over the upper Midwest and Michigan, with temperatures that were 2-4 degrees below normal.

The warmest area was in the southwestern corner of the region, where portions of southern Missouri were 4-6 degrees above normal for the week. Improvements were made from southern Minnesota to Kentucky where the greatest rains occurred, but where the rains missed, some degradation took place.

Moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions expanded over southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Moderate drought expanded over central and southern Missouri as flash drought conditions have started to take hold over the last few weeks.

Portions of northern Illinois, central Indiana and into southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky saw expansion of moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions. Two new areas of severe drought were introduced into western and central Kentucky this week too.

Source: U.S. Drought Monitor