A Wide-Open Harvest Window for Indiana

Some years we worry about harvest stretching all the way to Thanksgiving or even into December. We’ll knock on wood, but it doesn’t seem like this year is going to be one of those years.

We should be able to make a lot of progress in a short period of time because Hoosier Ag Today Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin has a wide-open harvest window in his Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast this time around.

“We are sunny, warm, and dry from right now all the way through next weekend. We’re seeing good evaporation through that period, and I think there’s going to be no impact to harvest at all. The only thing we may have to watch for is a few clouds as we move from Saturday into early Sunday in northern tier counties of Indiana as rain moves by to our north.”

Martin’s extended 11 to 16-day forecast shows the potential for a little bit of rain, but even then, it might be a long shot.

“We’re watching very closely a disturbance in the central Rockies to Four Corners region. And that’s going to be next to Sunday, the 13th, that it’s trying to form there. If that system holds together and can kick out of the Rockies into the Great Plains, and if it’s able to tap into some kind of moisture source out of the Western gulf, that would be the recipe for getting some moisture into our neck of the woods sometime midweek the week of the 14th. But if either of those two things fail- if the system can’t get out, or if there’s not a moisture source for it to tap into- I still think that we have no significant threat of rain. Our dry forecast pattern likely continues through a large chunk of October.”

Martin has Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast details in written form later Friday at HoosierAgToday.com.