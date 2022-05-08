A Needed Respite From Rain

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/hat-planting-050522-wrap.mp3

It’s a soggy finish to the week across the Hoosier state. This is the Seed Genetics Direct Planting Weather Forecast with HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin. If you are looking for a robust lineup of corn or soybeans, both traited and conventional, and you want to increase your yield and your savings, contact Todd and Chris Jeffries at SeedGeneticsDirect.com!

Martin’s forecast calls for rain Friday and it will linger on through Saturday.

“That’s the problem. We don’t even turn drying on right away. After the bulk of the rain and thunderstorm action is done here, we are seeing clouds linger and a little bit of light moisture linger right on through Saturday. All told, this end of week system will bring anywhere from a half to 2 inches of rain to the Hoosier state. That really puts us behind the 8-ball when it comes to trying to dry things down and get going on any fieldwork.”

There is some good news in his forecast. Martin says we are rain-free from Sunday through Saturday next week.

“We see sunshine, we see warmer than normal temperatures, good evaporation rates. I think we’re going to average probably from Tuesday forward a quarter to a third of an inch of moisture per day leaving through evaporation, and that doesn’t account for any of the moisture that’s moving down through the soil profile. So, I expect hefty drying during the week-long period here this week coming up. The question is, does it happen fast enough that we can take advantage of it with any fieldwork? I think on lighter ground it definitely does. Heavier ground, it’s going to be a location-by-location kind of question.”

That dry period will come to a close late next weekend. Scattered showers are in Martin’s forecast for overnight Saturday into Sunday the 15th. He says those showers will only bring a few hundredths to a few tenths of moisture, but the extended forecast is a bit more active.

“We have a fairly significant storm trying to come across the eastern corn belt closer to the 18th.”

Martin’s full Planting Weather Forecast can be found at hoosieragtoday.com or in your inbox if you’re subscribed to the HAT e-newsletter. It’ll come each Saturday morning throughout the planting season.

This forecast is also presented by First Farmers Bank & Trust, proudly serving Hoosier farmers with agricultural financial services for over 135 years.