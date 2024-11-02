A Mostly Dry Forecast Window to Finish Harvest

In our final Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast for 2024, we are starting to see more precipitation work into the pattern. We have two systems in the next 10 days to work around, but a mostly dry 11-16 day forecast window to make up for it. Temps are pulling back, but we do not see any significant “colder than normal” pattern setting in anytime soon. However, I do think we finally see a good “end of growing season” frost in many areas in the next two weeks. Many folks have reported having frost, but also seeing plenty of vegetation still growing, even some garden vegetables.

Nearby, we are dry to start the weekend as high pressure sits over the Great Lakes. As we transition onto the backside of this high Saturday afternoon and evening. We should see more southwest flow developing, and temps Saturday should be warmer than what we saw Friday.

Clouds build overnight Saturday night and Sunday morning, with rain arriving in western MI Sunday late morning to midday, and then into NW IN late Sunday afternoon. However, most of Indiana stays precipitation free Sunday, with the best activity developing in IL, IA, MN and WI, crossing Lake Michigan into MI. Overnight Sunday night rains ramp up, and then we see scattered showers for Monday and Tuesday. Combined rain totals will be .25”-1.5” over 100% of MI and IN.

Action may linger into late Tuesday evening in far south and southeast IN and perhaps the far eastern Thumb area of MI, but we clear out before sunrise Wednesday morning. The map below shows the potential for moisture out of this complete system.

The rest of the week should be mostly dry. Clouds mix with sunshine Wednesday through Sunday. We will be cool for Thursday and Friday as Canadian air moves south across the Great Lakes. But we start to see moderating temps again for the weekend. Sunday, we have another system building in the central and western corn belt, and it may bring showers back to the Hoosier state as soon as Sunday afternoon or evening. Regardless of when the action starts, we look for rains to linger into Monday the 11th.

Extended Period:

The extended forecast window for next week starts dry I all areas Tuesday through Thursday. Overnight Thursday night through Friday we have a system pushing through MI that can bring .25”-1” with coverage at 80% or more. However, IN stays dry Friday into Saturday. All areas see moisture for next Sunday the 17th as a cool front sags through the region. However, moisture will be generally half an inch or less. With 75% coverage. Drier weather makes run back into the region for the start of the week of the 18th.

Weeks 3 & 4:

Temps stay well above normal for weeks three and four. However, we are transitioning to near and even a bit above normal as we move through the last half of the month of November.

Week 3

Precipitation (green: above normal, brown: below)

Temperatures (blue: below normal, orange: above)

Week 4

Precipitation (green: above normal, brown: below)

Temperatures (blue: below normal, orange: above)

Photo courtesy of Tom Jones of Star City, Indiana State Department of Agriculture.