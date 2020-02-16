A Lot of Left Over Seed From Last Year’s Prevent Plant Acres

Seed Genetics Direct Vice President, Sales & Operations, Todd Jeffries (left) and President Chris Jeffries (right) at the National Farm Machinery Show.

In Louisville at the National Farm Machinery Show this past week, farmers were still lamenting a rough 2019. Todd Jeffries, Vice President of Sales and Operations at Seed Genetics Direct, told HAT they’re happy for their customers that 2019 is finally in the rearview mirror.

“2019 was the most widespread strange year any of us at Seed Genetics Direct have ever seen,” Jeffries said.

Weed issues in soybean fields were especially prevalent. Jeffries says their customers are looking at new seed technologies to help with those weeds, and they have them.

“Like the Enlist beans and also the GT27s, the Roundup Liberty beans. I think the extra modes of actions are really going to help in keeping these weeds under control.”

Jeffries confirmed what we at Hoosier Ag Today had been hearing industry wide, that many farmers are delaying their seed decisions and purchases this year. He says farmers aren’t in a hurry after last year, and he gets it.

Another thing Jeffries has noticed is that prevent plant acres from a year ago left farmers with a lot of inventory.

“A lot of seed companies didn’t take back treated beans last year. We made the decision to move treated beans for as many of our customers that we could and we did an excellent job at that, but meeting with different prospects the past month I’ve seen a lot of barns with many bags and bagged beans from other companies.”

Because of that, Jeffries says they’ve decided to run a new program.

“If you give us a sample on the tag of your treated beans left over from us or any other company, we will send those to Indiana Crop Improvement to get a germination test at our cost…last year, industry wide, was really bad soybean quality,” said Jeffries. “Heading over to next year, the germs probably aren’t going to hold up very well, so we want people to know what their germination rates are so they know what they have and how thick they need to be planting this spring.”

You can visit their website at seedgeneticsdirect.com.