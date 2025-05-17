A Dry Weekend Before Rain Returns to the Forecast

A rainy end to the week will slow some planters down across the state. In this week’s Planting Weather Forecast presented by Beacon Credit Union, HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin is calling for somewhere between a half to 1.5 inches out of rains moving through Thursday night and Friday. Saturday and Sunday, though, he expects to be dry.

“And I’m going to put most of Monday in here as well. We’ll have good evaporation Saturday and Sunday. We’ll probably stifle that evaporation a little bit on Monday as clouds increase ahead of our next weather system that is going to show up here. I’m starting to see some moisture try and push in already late Monday afternoon, Monday evening, but the most precipitation is coming Tuesday, Wednesday of next week.”

And what can we expect from that precipitation?

“All in, all done, half to 1.5-inch rainfall totals with coverage around 80% to 90% of the Hoosier State. The moisture may get strung out a little bit, and I even think we can see some lingering activity early Thursday morning, but otherwise we’re looking in pretty good shape. We do dry down for the balance of next week, Thursday, Friday and the start of the holiday weekend, Saturday and Sunday.”

Martin is calling for another round of moisture for Memorial Day Monday.

“But it’s just kind of unstable, heat-based instability, scattered shower action, and we see a lot of that that last week of May going into early June. So, some pop-up scattered activity, not a lot of heavy rain, but not a lot of full dry down either.”

Martin has more forecast details in the Hoosier Ag Today podcast.