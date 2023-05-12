A Dry Week Follows a Wet Weekend in Indiana

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin has some good news for Indiana farmers in his Seed Genetics Direct Planting Weather Forecast. Martin’s forecast calls for suitable fieldwork conditions for most of next week.

“So, Monday through Friday midday, we are sunny, warm, and dry. There’s no precipitation threat, maybe a few clouds around Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. That is it. So, we should see high evaporation, above normal temperatures will allow us to dry quickly. I do think that we can get back into the fields here this coming week.”

You knew it wouldn’t all be good news, right? Before we get to that dry stretch, we have rain and thunderstorms moving through Friday and Friday night with lingering showers on Saturday.

“I think we’re going to be going into this dry stretch with about .25 to 1.5 inches of moisture that we’re going to have to deal with either through evaporation or moving down through the soil profile. That means the early part of this coming week, we likely don’t do much, even though Mother’s Day is looking dry at this point.”

Fast forward to the end of next week, Martin says a minor trough is sagging southward Friday afternoon and night.

“Clouds are what I see for most of it but there’s a little bit of moisture. So, I’m going to allow for a few hit and miss scattered showers with anywhere from a few hundredths to probably three or four tenths. That’s all for Friday afternoon and Friday evening. And then we switch the page back into dry weather for Saturday the 20th and Sunday the 21st. We’ll see full sunshine with high pressure in control. That means we should be dry as we go into the week following.”

Martin lays out his entire Seed Genetics Direct Planting Weather Forecast in written form later Friday here at HoosierAgToday.com. It’s also brought to you by First Farmers Bank & Trust.