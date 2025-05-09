A Dry Stretch Before Rain Halts Planting Next Week

In his Planting Weather Forecast presented by Beacon Credit Union, HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin is calling for dry weather as we move through Friday, the weekend, and into early next week.

“The evaporation rates should be at nearly a maximum, and temperatures are going to be rebounding very, very quickly. I’m looking for us to be warm over the weekend and seeing sunshine dominate from Friday right on through Monday.”

Martin says Tuesday presents an interesting scenario. He feels most of the Eastern Corn Belt stays dry.

“But we do have the remains of a weather system trying to come up out of the Deep South. So, I’m looking for clouds to be thrown into Indiana on Tuesday and I won’t rule out some hit-and-miss scattered showers. I think we’re looking at a few tenths or less. Coverage is less than 50%, probably around 35% to 40%, but there is a small threat of moisture.”

The rest of next week is a bit more unsettled. Martin is calling for a “dry-ish” Wednesday, Thursday, and early Friday.

“We see some heat-based instability trying to pop up Friday afternoon. So, a few thunderstorms, 40% coverage again across Indiana, and then a better organized weather system starts to come in later next Sunday, into Monday the 19th, and Tuesday the 20th. I think that’s where we can see some on-again-off-again rains that may kick us out of the fields on a little bit larger scale.”

Martin will have more forecast details later Friday at hoosieragtoday.com.