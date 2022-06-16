A Chance to Join the Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today Team

Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today have immediate openings for talented and hardworking individuals who are passionate about agriculture. Both positions are for Michigan Ag Today and involve both sales and broadcast responsibilities.

If you are interested in joining an award-winning team of professionals with a company that supports farm families and agribusinesses, this may be the right fit for you.

Our broadcast position involves reporting on news that is important to Michigan and Indiana farm families. This would mean attending meetings and events, and developing news sources within the farm community. The position would be based in Michigan. Radio experience is helpful but not required. Good written and verbal communications skills are required.

The sales position involves working with local and regional agribusinesses to help with marketing plans. Michigan Ag Today has a variety of products and platforms that can help businesses reach farming operations with their message. You will be working with these businesses to craft a marketing and advertising strategy that fits their goals, and budgets. Travel, good interpersonal skills, and organization are required.

For more information and to send an resume, please contact:

Andy Eubank

Hoosier Ag Today – Michigan Ag Today

Phone: 765-404-4159

E-mail: [email protected]