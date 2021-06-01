94% of Indiana Corn, 86% of Indiana Soybeans Planted

Corn planted in Indiana jumped to 94% in the latest report from Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office. Soybeans planted in Indiana rose from 69% a week ago to 86% this week.

Warm and dry weather created a window for fieldwork before rains and cooler temperatures took hold in the latter half of the week, according to Warenski. Soil moisture levels increased slightly from the previous week, with 86 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.

The average temperature for the week was 65.6 degrees Fahrenheit, 0.6 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 2.51 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 1.04 inches. There were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 30.

The dry start to the week allowed for significant corn and soybean planting progress, while the much-needed rain near the end of the week helped spur emergence. Both crops were progressing ahead of the five-year averages. Winter wheat conditions remained stable from the previous week, and fungicide applications were underway. Conditions were ideal for hay making early in the week, as first cuttings progressed well ahead of the five-year average. Livestock were reported in good condition. Pasture conditions declined marginally, with 72 percent rated in good to excellent condition. Other activities for the week included herbicide and fertilizer applications, marketing hay, processing livestock, and mowing roadsides.

Source: USDA NASS Indiana Field Office