92 Percent of Indiana Abnormally Dry, 30 Percent Under Moderate Drought

Graphic courtesy of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Even though the remnants of Hurricane Helene two weeks ago brought a statewide average of 2.62 inches of rainfall, a near lack of rainfall since—0.09 inches was the statewide average last week across Indiana according to USDA—have pushed the state’s drought percentages higher.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says that nearly 30 percent of Indiana is under a moderate drought, while 92 percent of the state is abnormally dry. In addition, the southeastern portion of DeKalb County and the northeastern portion of Allen County in northeastern Indiana are considered to be under a severe drought. That pocket of severe drought represents 0.11 percent of the state.

Drought conditions remain far worse in Ohio where 32 percent of the state is under a severe drought, 20 percent is facing an extreme drought, and 8 percent of Ohio—namely in the southeastern area of the state—is under an exceptional drought.

Hoosier Ag Today Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says Canadian cold air comes into Indiana this weekend, with the possibility of moisture for northern Indiana—mainly in the form of “spits and sprinkles”.

Martin adds the colder air brings the likelihood of our first frost and freeze conditions of the fall season throughout the state beginning Sunday evening. However, he says Indiana stays dry with a warm-up returning on Thursday of next week.