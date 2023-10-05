92.5 Percent of Indiana Under ‘Moderate Drought’

Graphic courtesy of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Even though some areas of Indiana received as much as 3.87 inches of rain over the past week and the average statewide precipitation was 0.80 inches, it hasn’t been nearly enough to make up for the past several weeks and earlier in the summer.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, 92.5 of Indiana is under a moderate drought, while 99.95 percent of the state is abnormally dry. The only area that isn’t experiencing dry conditions is the northern tip of Lake County near Lake Michigan.

Many parts of the state have received less than 25 percent of their normal precipitation during the past 30 days and soil moisture indicators continue to decline. According to the USDA, 64 percent of the topsoil in Indiana is short or very short of moisture—a decrease of four percent compared to last week.

Eight Indiana counties are now reporting burn bans as of Thursday, Oct. 5—Lawrence, Martin, Orange, Washington, Perry, Harrison, Dearborn, and Ohio.

Hoosier Ag Today’s Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says that rain showers will move through the state on Thursday with anywhere between 0.10” and 1.0”. However, he adds that Indiana will likely return to a dry weather pattern between Sunday through next Friday, Oct. 13.

