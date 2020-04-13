91st Indiana State FFA Convention Canceled

Event cancelations or modifications from COVID-19 have been all but common. The latest cancelation is the 91st Indiana FFA State Convention.

In a letter to Indiana FFA members, advisors and supporters, the Indiana FFA State Officers and Staff announced that Purdue University “has determined that no conferences or events shall take place on campus in June.”

The convention was supposed to be held at Purdue University from June 15 to 18.

The letter stated they will be rolling out plans on how Indiana FFA will celebrate the 91st convention and the successes from the last year.

