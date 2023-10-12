89 Percent of Indiana Experiencing Moderate Drought

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, 89 percent of Indiana is under a moderate drought, while 98 percent of the state remains abnormally dry.

This week’s map shows a slight improvement from last week where 93 percent of Indiana was experiencing a moderate drought and 99.95 percent of the state was abnormally dry.

Recent precipitation (more than two inches) resulted in improvement across northwestern Indiana. The drought has been slightly expanded across southwestern Indiana due to increasing short-term dryness.

The amount of rainfall varied last week from 0.32 to 2.19 inches with a statewide average of 0.80 inches.

According to the USDA, 52 percent of the topsoil in Indiana is short or very short of moisture—a decrease of 12 percent compared to last week.

Five Indiana counties are reporting burn bans as of Thursday, Oct. 12—Jennings, Martin, Orange, Washington, and Harrison.

Hoosier Ag Today’s Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says that the northern half of the state—north of I-70—will see between 0.10” and 0.75” of rain on Thursday. He adds that the state will be dry “for a large chunk” of Friday with coverage across 100 percent of the state and rain totals between 0.25” and 1.50”.

Click below to hear Ryan Martin’s complete Indiana Farm Forecast for Thursday, Oct. 12.