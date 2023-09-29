85 Percent of Indiana Under ‘Moderate Drought’

Graphic courtesy of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

A continued lack of moisture across Indiana has now led 85 percent of the state to be under a moderate drought. Overall, 98 percent of the state is experiencing dry conditions according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map.

This week’s percentage of those under a moderate drought represents a sharp increase of 52 percent from last week.

Reports received by Purdue Extension included rapid maturation of crops, trees losing leaves, plants dying, large cracks in soils, stunted lawns, and dropping pond levels across the state.

According to the USDA, 68% of the topsoil in Indiana is short or very short of moisture—an increase of 12% compared to last week.

Eight Indiana counties are now reporting burn bans as of Thursday, Sept. 28—Shelby, Lawrence, Orange, Washington, Perry, Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland.

Hoosier Ag Today’s Chief Meteorologist says that Indiana will remain dry through Friday, Oct. 6 and possibly beyond.

“I think we could stay dry through the weekend of October 7th and 8th, and our next weather system may not come in until the start of the following week,” according to Ryan Martin. “So, when I’m talking about a wide-open dry window—at this point, it looks like it is in fact wide-open with no moisture threat at all.”

Click below to hear HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin’s complete Indiana Farm Forecast.