82% of Indiana Corn, 69% of Indiana Soybeans Planted

Corn planted in Indiana jumped to 82% from 62% the week prior in USDA’s latest weekly update. Soybeans planted jumped from 50% to 69%. Both are ahead of the five year average.

The average temperature for the week was 70.0 degrees Fahrenheit, 5.4 degrees above normal for the state. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 2.02 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.43 inches. There were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 23.

A hot, relatively dry week allowed Indiana farmers to make excellent corn and soybean planting progress last week. Both crops are now ahead of both last year and the 5 year planting averages. Hay producers utilized the excellent hay making weather to cut more than 25 percent of the first cutting of alfalfa last week. Conditions were perfect for making high quality hay, though some producers expressed concern that late frosts and freezes this spring had hurt their alfalfa stands. The dry weather helped to push wheat development and the crop remained in relatively good condition. Wheat growers were beginning to consider the timing of a fungicide application.

Other activities for the week included herbicide and fertilizer applications, equipment maintenance, and marketing livestock.

Source: Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office