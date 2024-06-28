81 Percent of Indiana Abnormally Dry, 16 Percent Under Moderate Drought

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, 81 percent of Indiana is abnormally dry, while 16 percent of the state is under a moderate drought.

Last week, 74 percent of Indiana was abnormally dry, while no portion of the state was considered to be experiencing a drought.

Parts of at least 25 counties are under a moderate drought—including Montgomery, Fountain, Parke, Vigo, and Vermillion counties in west-central Indiana—and Martin, Orange, Lawrence, Jackson, Washington, Jennings, Ripley, and Decatur counties in the southeastern side of the state.

Click BELOW to hear Hoosier Ag Today Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin’s Indiana Farm Forecast: