77 Percent of Corn, 87 Percent of Soybeans Harvested in Indiana

Photo courtesy of Linsie Middlesworth from Marion / Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA).

To quote the late Cincinnati Reds pitcher and long-time broadcaster Joe Nuxhall, Indiana’s farmers are “rounding third and heading for home” when it comes to this year’s harvest.

77 percent of Indiana’s corn for grain and 87 percent of the state’s soybeans have been harvested according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report.

The harvest percentages represent a substantial jump from last week, which was 61 percent for corn and 75 percent for soybeans. The state’s corn and soybean harvests are also significantly ahead of the five-year average of 58 percent and 75 percent respectfully.

Across the entire U.S., the percentages are ahead of Indiana—with 81 percent of corn and 89 percent of soybeans harvested.

Indiana’s winter wheat is now 72 percent planted and 40 percent has emerged. However, USDA says that the lack of recent rainfall continues to have a negative impact on germination.

Source: USDA