75 Percent of Indiana Remains ‘Abnormally Dry’, 26 Percent Under ‘Moderate Drought’

Even though parts of Indiana received as much as 2.5 inches of rainfall recently, that hasn’t been enough to see any additional improvement in the state’s drought status according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map.

Seventy-five percent of Indiana remains “abnormally dry” compared to 77 percent the week before.

Even though the state continues to avoid seeing any parts that are experiencing a “severe drought”, the percentage of Indiana under a “moderate drought” has increased slightly from 24 percent to 26 percent from last week.

The areas of the state that are under a “moderate drought” are mainly northwestern and east-central Indiana, as well as a narrow stretch across the northeastern portion of the state.

Hoosier Ag Today Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says we could see a ten-day window that is mostly dry to end the month of July and begin the first several days of August.

Click below for Ryan Martin’s complete Indiana Farm Forecast.

Source: U.S. Drought Monitor.