73% of Indiana Corn, 72% of Soybeans Rated Good to Excellent

USDA NASS State Statistician Nathanial Warenski says in the Monday USDA Crop Update that scattered rainfall and cooler temperatures helped to maintain soil moisture levels and bolster crop conditions. Conditions for both corn and soybeans improved slightly from the previous week, with 73 and 72 percent rated in good to excellent condition, respectively.

Nationally, corn is rated 67% good to excellent while soybeans are at 68%. In Indiana, both crops continue to progress ahead of schedule. See the image below for details. Third cuttings of hay remained on pace from previous years.

Farmers also spent last week applying fungicide applications, hauling grain, and preparing for harvest.

Source: USDA NASS