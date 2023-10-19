63 Percent of Indiana Under Moderate Drought, 92 Percent Remains Dry

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, 63 percent of Indiana is still under a moderate drought, while 92 percent of the state remains abnormally dry.

This week’s map shows continued improvement from last week where 89 percent of Indiana was experiencing a moderate drought. That same number was at 93 percent two weeks ago.

Recent precipitation resulted in additional improvement across northern Indiana. The amount of rainfall varied last week with a statewide average of 0.84 inches and some areas receiving up to 1.9 inches.

As of Thursday, Oct. 19, Harrison is the only county under a burn ban according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

