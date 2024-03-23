59 Indiana Farm Families Honored with Hoosier Homestead Award from ISDA

The Koop / Otte / Reiker family of Jackson County, who was recognized for both the Centennial and Sesquicentennial award during the ISDA’s Hoosier Homestead Award ceremony on March 21, 2024. Their farm has been owned by the same family since 1867. Photo provided by ISDA Communications.

Recognized for their families’ farm legacies and longstanding commitment to agriculture, 59 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award at the Indiana Statehouse on Friday from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Don Lamb.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

Since the program’s inception in 1976, over 6,100 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign proudly displayed in front of the family farm or field.

During the ceremonies, two Indiana farms received the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of continuous ownership: the Dorton family from Harrison County and the Coleman family from Parke County.

The Spindler family of Gibson County, who was recognized for the Centennial Award during the ISDA’s Hoosier Homestead Award ceremony on March 21, 2024. Their farm has been owned by the same family since 1924. Photo provided by ISDA Communications.

“These long-standing Hoosier farming families are the backbone of our state’s rich agricultural history,” said Crouch, who also serves at Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “They have dedicated their lives to supporting our strong agricultural economy, and it was a pleasure to honor them today.”

“Honoring over 50 farming families today was a unique look into Indiana’s rich past, especially when celebrating two bicentennial awards,” said Lamb. “Thinking of how much agriculture, and our whole world, has changed in the last 200 years was an incredible thought and we are so thankful to these farming families for remaining committed to agriculture production.”

Below is the full list of the Hoosier Homestead Award recipients honored during the Spring 2024 ceremony:

County

Award Name

Award Year

Award Type

Adams

Girod

1865

Sesquicentennial

Allen

Kruse

1872

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Bartholomew

David & Brenda Simmons

1850

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Blackford

Twibell

1870

Sesquicentennial

Cass

Ide

1874

Sesquicentennial

Clark

Trainor

1920

Centennial

Daviess

Ferguson

1852

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Daviess

Flinn

1893

Centennial

Daviess

Kavanaugh

1894

Centennial

Dearborn

Andrews-Probst

1916

Centennial

Dearborn

Gaynor

1924

Centennial

Delaware

Felton

1881

Centennial

Dubois

Feldmeyer – Holtzman

1848

Sesquicentennial

Elkhart

Zollinger

1899

Centennial

Floyd

Leonard C. Lemmel

1918

Centennial

Franklin

Elmer & May Brack

1919

Centennial

Franklin

Werner

1923

Centennial

Fulton

Shewman

1905

Centennial

Gibson

Spindler

1924

Centennial

Grant

Dearduff

1870

Sesquicentennial

Hancock

Troy

1921

Centennial

Hancock

Gundrum-Long

1906

Centennial

Harrison

Dorton

1824

Bicentennial

Huntington

Kennedy

1919

Centennial

Huntington

Bone-Ulrich-McPherson

1912

Centennial

Jackson

Cummings

1924

Centennial

Jackson

Durham

1919

Centennial

Jackson

Koop/Otte/Rieker

1867

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Jackson

Speaker/Otte/Rieker

1886

Centennial

Jackson

Tatlock Farms

1888

Centennial

Knox

Marchino

1865

Sesquicentennial

Lake

Merritt G. Bailey

1882

Centennial

LaPorte

Spence

1868

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Madison

Moore-Rydman

1890

Centennial

Madison

Drake

1920

Centennial

Madison

McClintick-McClintock

1898

Centennial

Miami

Peter/Fisher/John H. Balsbaugh/Raymond E. Musselman

1837

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Miami

Peter/Fisher/John H. Balsbaugh/Raymond E. Musselman

1873

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Montgomery

Richard S. & Sandra K. Clouser

1848

Sesquicentennial

Montgomery

Gentry

1918

Centennial

Morgan

Rhea

1920

Centennial

Orange

McDonald

1922

Centennial

Orange

McDonald

1887

Centennial

Owen

Stahl-Williams

1902

Centennial

Parke

Coleman

1824

Bicentennial

Perry

Hagerdon

1919

Centennial

Pike

Whitehead

1869

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Ripley

Amy & Edward Rodriguez

1852

Sesquicentennial

Rush

Halterman/Wallace/Mull

1883

Centennial

Spencer

Hildenbrand

1923

Centennial

St. Joseph

Berger

1907

Centennial

St. Joseph

Besinger

1873

Sesquicentennial

Tippecanoe

Charles Dill

1896

Centennial

Tippecanoe

Stan Thayer

1850

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Tippecanoe

Charles & Theresa Shelby

1835

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Vanderburgh

Herman Wortman

1866

Centennial & Sesquicentennial

Wells

Ted B. & Valerie N. Markley

1874

Sesquicentennial

Whitley

Keiser-Fenker

1923

Centennial

For more information about the Hoosier Homestead Award program, please visit isda.in.gov.

Click HERE to see the photos taken during the Hoosier Homestead Award ceremony at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Source: Indiana Department of Agriculture.