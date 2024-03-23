59 Indiana Farm Families Honored with Hoosier Homestead Award from ISDA
The Koop / Otte / Reiker family of Jackson County, who was recognized for both the Centennial and Sesquicentennial award during the ISDA’s Hoosier Homestead Award ceremony on March 21, 2024. Their farm has been owned by the same family since 1867. Photo provided by ISDA Communications.
Recognized for their families’ farm legacies and longstanding commitment to agriculture, 59 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award at the Indiana Statehouse on Friday from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Don Lamb.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program’s inception in 1976, over 6,100 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign proudly displayed in front of the family farm or field.
During the ceremonies, two Indiana farms received the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of continuous ownership: the Dorton family from Harrison County and the Coleman family from Parke County.
The Spindler family of Gibson County, who was recognized for the Centennial Award during the ISDA’s Hoosier Homestead Award ceremony on March 21, 2024. Their farm has been owned by the same family since 1924. Photo provided by ISDA Communications.
“These long-standing Hoosier farming families are the backbone of our state’s rich agricultural history,” said Crouch, who also serves at Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “They have dedicated their lives to supporting our strong agricultural economy, and it was a pleasure to honor them today.”
“Honoring over 50 farming families today was a unique look into Indiana’s rich past, especially when celebrating two bicentennial awards,” said Lamb. “Thinking of how much agriculture, and our whole world, has changed in the last 200 years was an incredible thought and we are so thankful to these farming families for remaining committed to agriculture production.”
Below is the full list of the Hoosier Homestead Award recipients honored during the Spring 2024 ceremony:
County
Award Name
Award Year
Award Type
Adams
Girod
1865
Sesquicentennial
Allen
Kruse
1872
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Bartholomew
David & Brenda Simmons
1850
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Blackford
Twibell
1870
Sesquicentennial
Cass
Ide
1874
Sesquicentennial
Clark
Trainor
1920
Centennial
Daviess
Ferguson
1852
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Daviess
Flinn
1893
Centennial
Daviess
Kavanaugh
1894
Centennial
Dearborn
Andrews-Probst
1916
Centennial
Dearborn
Gaynor
1924
Centennial
Delaware
Felton
1881
Centennial
Dubois
Feldmeyer – Holtzman
1848
Sesquicentennial
Elkhart
Zollinger
1899
Centennial
Floyd
Leonard C. Lemmel
1918
Centennial
Franklin
Elmer & May Brack
1919
Centennial
Franklin
Werner
1923
Centennial
Fulton
Shewman
1905
Centennial
Gibson
Spindler
1924
Centennial
Grant
Dearduff
1870
Sesquicentennial
Hancock
Troy
1921
Centennial
Hancock
Gundrum-Long
1906
Centennial
Harrison
Dorton
1824
Bicentennial
Huntington
Kennedy
1919
Centennial
Huntington
Bone-Ulrich-McPherson
1912
Centennial
Jackson
Cummings
1924
Centennial
Jackson
Durham
1919
Centennial
Jackson
Koop/Otte/Rieker
1867
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Jackson
Speaker/Otte/Rieker
1886
Centennial
Jackson
Tatlock Farms
1888
Centennial
Knox
Marchino
1865
Sesquicentennial
Lake
Merritt G. Bailey
1882
Centennial
LaPorte
Spence
1868
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Madison
Moore-Rydman
1890
Centennial
Madison
Drake
1920
Centennial
Madison
McClintick-McClintock
1898
Centennial
Miami
Peter/Fisher/John H. Balsbaugh/Raymond E. Musselman
1837
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Miami
Peter/Fisher/John H. Balsbaugh/Raymond E. Musselman
1873
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Montgomery
Richard S. & Sandra K. Clouser
1848
Sesquicentennial
Montgomery
Gentry
1918
Centennial
Morgan
Rhea
1920
Centennial
Orange
McDonald
1922
Centennial
Orange
McDonald
1887
Centennial
Owen
Stahl-Williams
1902
Centennial
Parke
Coleman
1824
Bicentennial
Perry
Hagerdon
1919
Centennial
Pike
Whitehead
1869
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Ripley
Amy & Edward Rodriguez
1852
Sesquicentennial
Rush
Halterman/Wallace/Mull
1883
Centennial
Spencer
Hildenbrand
1923
Centennial
St. Joseph
Berger
1907
Centennial
St. Joseph
Besinger
1873
Sesquicentennial
St. Joseph
Besinger
1873
Sesquicentennial
Tippecanoe
Charles Dill
1896
Centennial
Tippecanoe
Stan Thayer
1850
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Tippecanoe
Charles & Theresa Shelby
1835
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Vanderburgh
Herman Wortman
1866
Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Wells
Ted B. & Valerie N. Markley
1874
Sesquicentennial
Whitley
Keiser-Fenker
1923
Centennial
For more information about the Hoosier Homestead Award program, please visit isda.in.gov.
Click HERE to see the photos taken during the Hoosier Homestead Award ceremony at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Source: Indiana Department of Agriculture.