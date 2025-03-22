56 Farm Families Honored with Hoosier Homestead Award from ISDA

Hoosier Ag Today 

The Kellam Mercer Family of Henry County was honored with the Centennial Award during the Hoosier Homestead Award ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse. Their farm has been owned by the same family since 1881. Photo courtesy of the Office of Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith.

Recognized for their families’ farm legacies and longstanding commitment to agriculture, 56 Indiana families were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award at the Indiana Statehouse on Friday from Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and Don Lamb, Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA).

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

Since the program’s inception in 1976, over 6,200 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Often, a Hoosier Homestead farm is easily recognized because most recipients proudly display their awarded sign on their property.

The Neuhoff family of Dubois County was honored with the Centennial Award during the Hoosier Homestead Awards Ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse. Their farm has been owned by the same family since 1922. Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

“Agriculture has always served as the foundation of Indiana’s economy and way of life,” said Lt. Gov. Beckwith, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “It was a privilege to celebrate these longstanding farming families for their enduring legacies during today’s ceremony.”

“Each year I look forward to honoring these long-standing farming families during the Hoosier Homestead ceremonies,” said Lamb. “I know firsthand the amount of hard work, and grit required to ensure a family remains in the same family for 100 years or more. I commend each of this year’s awardees and thank them for their dedication to Indiana and our agriculture industry.”

During the ceremonies, two Indiana farms received the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of continuous ownership: the Hamilton Batterton family and the McCoy family, both from Decatur County.

Members of the Charles E. Troike family, based in Starke County, were among the 56 families recognized with the Hoosier Homestead Award by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) at the Indiana Statehouse. Their farm has been in the same family since 1924. Photo courtesy of ISDA.

Below is a list of the Hoosier Homestead Award recipients honored during the Spring 2025 ceremony:

County Award Name Award Year Award Type
Adams Krueckeberg Family 1902 Centennial
Bartholomew Bonnell 1846 Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Bartholomew Clouse Family Farm, LLC 1854 Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Bartholomew Kobbe 1909 Centennial
Benton Scherer 1870 Sesquicentennial
Boone Bowen 1902 Centennial
Carroll James R. Hodges 1922 Centennial
Clark Pooler 1918 Centennial
Decatur Hamilton Batterton 1821 Bicentennial
Decatur McCoy 1824 Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial
Decatur Miller – Hahn 1874 Sesquicentennial
Decatur Miller 1874 Sesquicentennial
Decatur Schwering 1918 Centennial
DeKalb Hogue/Knott 1900 Centennial
Dubois Neuhoff Family 1922 Centennial
Dubois Bartelt-Klosterman 1851 Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Dubois Bartelt-Klosterman 1853 Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Dubois Bartelt-Klosterman 1851 Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Dubois Vogler 1888 Centennial
Fountain Cunningham 1829 Sesquicentennial
Fountain Hesler & Gooding 1920 Centennial
Franklin Kirschner 1874 Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Fulton Guise 1924 Centennial
Fulton Struckman-Smith – Shriver 1864 Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Greene Reel 1920 Centennial
Hancock Cain 1918 Centennial
Harrison Geswein 1922 Centennial
Harrison Gunther 1883 Centennial
Harrison Kannapel/ Schilmiller 1918 Centennial
Henry Kellam Mercer 1881 Centennial
Huntington Warpup 1915 Centennial
Jackson Everett Duwe 1888 Centennial
Jasper Brusnahan 1875 Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Jasper Kanne 1910 Centennial
Johnson Van Nuys 1847 Sesquicentennial
Johnson Yoke 1841 Sesquicentennial
Kosciusko E & M Hollar 1919 Centennial
Marshall Clindaniel / Clauss 1919 Centennial
Montgomery George W. Deer 1924 Centennial
Montgomery Peebles / Cox 1917 Centennial
Newton Romine 1874 Sesquicentennial
Noble Kimmell 1924 Centennial
Randolph Fisher 1874 Sesquicentennial
Randolph Georgi 1924 Centennial
Shelby Haehl 1887 Centennial
Shelby Wright/Bassett 1860 Sesquicentennial
Starke Charles E. Troike Family 1924 Centennial
Tippecanoe Dave & Donna Scanlon 1873 Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Tipton Guy Kirby 1875 Sesquicentennial
Vanderbugh Henry G. Wallis 1904 Centennial
Vanderbugh Henry G. Wallis 1867 Sesquicentennial
Warren James W. Orr 1910 Centennial
Wayne Smith 1917 Centennial
Wells Hedges (Wisner) 1840 Sesquicentennial
Wells Kennedy 1917 Centennial
Wells Werling 1873 Centennial & Sesquicentennial

For more information about the Hoosier Homestead Award program, please visit isda.in.gov.

Click HERE to see the photos taken during the Hoosier Homestead Award ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse.

Source: Indiana Department of Agriculture.