56 Farm Families Honored with Hoosier Homestead Award from ISDA

Recognized for their families’ farm legacies and longstanding commitment to agriculture, 56 Indiana families were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award at the Indiana Statehouse on Friday from Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and Don Lamb, Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA).

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

Since the program’s inception in 1976, over 6,200 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Often, a Hoosier Homestead farm is easily recognized because most recipients proudly display their awarded sign on their property.

“Agriculture has always served as the foundation of Indiana’s economy and way of life,” said Lt. Gov. Beckwith, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “It was a privilege to celebrate these longstanding farming families for their enduring legacies during today’s ceremony.”

“Each year I look forward to honoring these long-standing farming families during the Hoosier Homestead ceremonies,” said Lamb. “I know firsthand the amount of hard work, and grit required to ensure a family remains in the same family for 100 years or more. I commend each of this year’s awardees and thank them for their dedication to Indiana and our agriculture industry.”

During the ceremonies, two Indiana farms received the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of continuous ownership: the Hamilton Batterton family and the McCoy family, both from Decatur County.

Below is a list of the Hoosier Homestead Award recipients honored during the Spring 2025 ceremony:

County Award Name Award Year Award Type Adams Krueckeberg Family 1902 Centennial Bartholomew Bonnell 1846 Centennial & Sesquicentennial Bartholomew Clouse Family Farm, LLC 1854 Centennial & Sesquicentennial Bartholomew Kobbe 1909 Centennial Benton Scherer 1870 Sesquicentennial Boone Bowen 1902 Centennial Carroll James R. Hodges 1922 Centennial Clark Pooler 1918 Centennial Decatur Hamilton Batterton 1821 Bicentennial Decatur McCoy 1824 Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial Decatur Miller – Hahn 1874 Sesquicentennial Decatur Miller 1874 Sesquicentennial Decatur Schwering 1918 Centennial DeKalb Hogue/Knott 1900 Centennial Dubois Neuhoff Family 1922 Centennial Dubois Bartelt-Klosterman 1851 Centennial & Sesquicentennial Dubois Bartelt-Klosterman 1853 Centennial & Sesquicentennial Dubois Bartelt-Klosterman 1851 Centennial & Sesquicentennial Dubois Vogler 1888 Centennial Fountain Cunningham 1829 Sesquicentennial Fountain Hesler & Gooding 1920 Centennial Franklin Kirschner 1874 Centennial & Sesquicentennial Fulton Guise 1924 Centennial Fulton Struckman-Smith – Shriver 1864 Centennial & Sesquicentennial Greene Reel 1920 Centennial Hancock Cain 1918 Centennial Harrison Geswein 1922 Centennial Harrison Gunther 1883 Centennial Harrison Kannapel/ Schilmiller 1918 Centennial Henry Kellam Mercer 1881 Centennial Huntington Warpup 1915 Centennial Jackson Everett Duwe 1888 Centennial Jasper Brusnahan 1875 Centennial & Sesquicentennial Jasper Kanne 1910 Centennial Johnson Van Nuys 1847 Sesquicentennial Johnson Yoke 1841 Sesquicentennial Kosciusko E & M Hollar 1919 Centennial Marshall Clindaniel / Clauss 1919 Centennial Montgomery George W. Deer 1924 Centennial Montgomery Peebles / Cox 1917 Centennial Newton Romine 1874 Sesquicentennial Noble Kimmell 1924 Centennial Randolph Fisher 1874 Sesquicentennial Randolph Georgi 1924 Centennial Shelby Haehl 1887 Centennial Shelby Wright/Bassett 1860 Sesquicentennial Starke Charles E. Troike Family 1924 Centennial Tippecanoe Dave & Donna Scanlon 1873 Centennial & Sesquicentennial Tipton Guy Kirby 1875 Sesquicentennial Vanderbugh Henry G. Wallis 1904 Centennial Vanderbugh Henry G. Wallis 1867 Sesquicentennial Warren James W. Orr 1910 Centennial Wayne Smith 1917 Centennial Wells Hedges (Wisner) 1840 Sesquicentennial Wells Kennedy 1917 Centennial Wells Werling 1873 Centennial & Sesquicentennial

For more information about the Hoosier Homestead Award program, please visit isda.in.gov.

