44 Percent of Indiana’s Corn, 57 Percent of Soybeans Harvested

A second straight week of warm, dry conditions have helped push harvest progress along in Indiana at a rapid rate.

44 percent of Indiana’s corn for grain and 57 percent of the state’s soybeans have been harvested according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report.

The harvest percentages represent a significant jump from last week, which was 29 percent for corn and 36 percent for soybeans. The state’s corn and soybean harvests are well ahead of the five-year average of 33 percent and 45 percent respectfully.

95 percent of Indiana’s corn has been harvested for sileage.

Across the entire U.S., the percentages are ahead of Indiana—with 47 percent of corn and 67 percent of soybeans harvested.

Indiana’s corn is rated at 62 percent good-to-excellent, while the state’s soybeans are 61 percent good-to-excellent.

In addition, 96 percent of corn is mature.

For soybeans, 96 percent are dropping leaves.

Indiana’s winter wheat is now 40 percent planted and 12 percent has emerged, however USDA says that the lack of recent rainfall has negatively affected germination.

Source: USDA