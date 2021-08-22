4-H Youth Recognized at State Fair Celebration of Champions
Before the 2021 Indiana State Fair officially concluded earlier this evening, the State Fair took time to recognize the accomplishments of top-placing 4-H exhibitors at the Celebration of Champions event. Held in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, the Indiana State Fair Foundation’s Celebration of Champions is an opportunity to award 4-H youth for their achievement, scholarship and hard work. Friends, family and community members of these champions filled the stands of the Coliseum to recognize their accomplishments.
Nearly $150,000 was raised by the Indiana State Fair Foundation to provide monetary awards and other recognition to honor the accomplishments and work ethic of Hoosier youth. The Indiana State Fair is proud to be recognized as one of the best agricultural fairs in the nation, hosting a diverse and competitive variety of 4-H events each year.
The 4-H exhibitors honored at the 2021 Celebration of Champions include:
Non-Animal Exhibits
4-H Exhibit Hall Best of Show: Nathaniel Thompson, Hendricks County
Grand Champion Garden Exhibit: Evan Brubaker, Allen County
Grand Champion Cache of Honey: Courtney Juengel, Adams County
Market Lambs
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Kelby Roberts, Rush County
Reserve Grand Champion: Chaynee Tennant, Wabash County
3rd Overall Market Lamb: Hadley Hendrickson, Randolph County
4th Overall Market Lamb: Logan Tressler, Rush County
5th Overall Market Lamb: Gabrielle Raute, Hamilton County
Breeding Ewes
Supreme Champion Ewe: Jackson Ritter, Hamilton County
Reserve Supreme Champion Ewe: Alexis Koch, Franklin County
Market Barrows
Grand Champion Market Barrow: Shelby Martin, Monroe County
Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow: Eli Wischmeier, Jackson County
3rd Overall Market Barrow: Cameron Kline, Fulton County
4th Overall Market Barrow: Ethan Beaman, Cass County
5th Overall Market Barrow: Hogan Hendrickson, Randolph County
Gilts
Supreme Champion Gilt: Hadley Hendrickson, Randolph County
Reserve Supreme Champion Gilt: Shelby Martin, Monroe County
Market Beef
Grand Champion Market Beef: Harlee Henney, Steuben County
Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef: Spencer Goettemoeller, Randolph County
3rd Overall Market Beef: Ethan Marsh, Morgan County
4th Overall Market Beef: Collin Deatsman, Kosciusko County
5th Overall Market Beef: Anna Sickafoose, Whitley County
Dairy Steer
Grand Champion Dairy Steer: Laney Parker, Allen County
Beef Heifer
Supreme Champion Beef Heifer: Warner Ott, Noble County
Reserve Supreme Champion Beef Heifer: Braydon Reiboldt, Union County
Dairy Cattle
Supreme Junior Champion Dairy Female: Caylee Bachelor, Steuben County
Reserve Supreme Junior Champion Dairy Female: Ashlynn Oliger, Wayne County
Supreme Senior Champion Dairy Female: Bryar Kuehnert, Whitley County
Reserve Supreme Senior Champion Dairy Female: Dillon Freeman, St. Joseph County
Goats
Supreme Senior Champion Dairy Goat Doe: Liam Heber, Vermillion County
Supreme Junior Champion Dairy Goat Doe: Alexa Lanam, Bartholomew County
Supreme Champion Full Blood Doe: Tanner Dahnke, White County
Supreme Champion Percentage Doe: Maxwell Scamihorn, Vigo County
Grand Champion Dairy Goat Wether: Dalton Morgan, Vigo County
Grand Champion Dairy Goat Wether Dam: Parker Miller, Boone County
Grand Champion Meat Goat Wether: Colton Kephart, Johnson County
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat Wether: Spencer Goettemoeller, Randolph County
Rabbits
Grand Champion Best of Show Rabbit: Merisa Walter, Huntington County
Grand Champion Meat Pen of Rabbits: Owen Mitchell, Wayne County
Poultry & Waterfowl:
Grand Champion Show Poultry: Harmony Norton, Montgomery County
Grand Champion Meat Type Chicken: Caleb Gall, Elkhart County
Grand Champion Commercial Waterfowl: Justin Krider, Noble County
Members of 4-H frequently credit the organization with helping them to learn the value of hard work and dedication. They also express appreciation for the opportunity to participate in 4-H at the Indiana State Fair not only for the life skills learned or the chance to compete, but also for the chance to make life-long friends from across Indiana. Honoring agriculture education and youth development has long been a top priority for the Indiana State Fair and the Indiana State Fair Foundation.