4-H Youth Recognized at State Fair Celebration of Champions

Before the 2021 Indiana State Fair officially concluded earlier this evening, the State Fair took time to recognize the accomplishments of top-placing 4-H exhibitors at the Celebration of Champions event. Held in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, the Indiana State Fair Foundation’s Celebration of Champions is an opportunity to award 4-H youth for their achievement, scholarship and hard work. Friends, family and community members of these champions filled the stands of the Coliseum to recognize their accomplishments.

Nearly $150,000 was raised by the Indiana State Fair Foundation to provide monetary awards and other recognition to honor the accomplishments and work ethic of Hoosier youth. The Indiana State Fair is proud to be recognized as one of the best agricultural fairs in the nation, hosting a diverse and competitive variety of 4-H events each year.

The 4-H exhibitors honored at the 2021 Celebration of Champions include:

Non-Animal Exhibits

4-H Exhibit Hall Best of Show: Nathaniel Thompson, Hendricks County

Grand Champion Garden Exhibit: Evan Brubaker, Allen County

Grand Champion Cache of Honey: Courtney Juengel, Adams County

Market Lambs

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Kelby Roberts, Rush County

Reserve Grand Champion: Chaynee Tennant, Wabash County

3rd Overall Market Lamb: Hadley Hendrickson, Randolph County

4th Overall Market Lamb: Logan Tressler, Rush County

5th Overall Market Lamb: Gabrielle Raute, Hamilton County

Breeding Ewes

Supreme Champion Ewe: Jackson Ritter, Hamilton County

Reserve Supreme Champion Ewe: Alexis Koch, Franklin County

Market Barrows

Grand Champion Market Barrow: Shelby Martin, Monroe County

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow: Eli Wischmeier, Jackson County

3rd Overall Market Barrow: Cameron Kline, Fulton County

4th Overall Market Barrow: Ethan Beaman, Cass County

5th Overall Market Barrow: Hogan Hendrickson, Randolph County

Gilts

Supreme Champion Gilt: Hadley Hendrickson, Randolph County

Reserve Supreme Champion Gilt: Shelby Martin, Monroe County

Market Beef

Grand Champion Market Beef: Harlee Henney, Steuben County

Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef: Spencer Goettemoeller, Randolph County

3rd Overall Market Beef: Ethan Marsh, Morgan County

4th Overall Market Beef: Collin Deatsman, Kosciusko County

5th Overall Market Beef: Anna Sickafoose, Whitley County

Dairy Steer

Grand Champion Dairy Steer: Laney Parker, Allen County

Beef Heifer

Supreme Champion Beef Heifer: Warner Ott, Noble County

Reserve Supreme Champion Beef Heifer: Braydon Reiboldt, Union County

Dairy Cattle

Supreme Junior Champion Dairy Female: Caylee Bachelor, Steuben County

Reserve Supreme Junior Champion Dairy Female: Ashlynn Oliger, Wayne County

Supreme Senior Champion Dairy Female: Bryar Kuehnert, Whitley County

Reserve Supreme Senior Champion Dairy Female: Dillon Freeman, St. Joseph County

Goats

Supreme Senior Champion Dairy Goat Doe: Liam Heber, Vermillion County

Supreme Junior Champion Dairy Goat Doe: Alexa Lanam, Bartholomew County

Supreme Champion Full Blood Doe: Tanner Dahnke, White County

Supreme Champion Percentage Doe: Maxwell Scamihorn, Vigo County

Grand Champion Dairy Goat Wether: Dalton Morgan, Vigo County

Grand Champion Dairy Goat Wether Dam: Parker Miller, Boone County

Grand Champion Meat Goat Wether: Colton Kephart, Johnson County

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Goat Wether: Spencer Goettemoeller, Randolph County

Rabbits

Grand Champion Best of Show Rabbit: Merisa Walter, Huntington County

Grand Champion Meat Pen of Rabbits: Owen Mitchell, Wayne County

Poultry & Waterfowl:

Grand Champion Show Poultry: Harmony Norton, Montgomery County

Grand Champion Meat Type Chicken: Caleb Gall, Elkhart County

Grand Champion Commercial Waterfowl: Justin Krider, Noble County

Members of 4-H frequently credit the organization with helping them to learn the value of hard work and dedication. They also express appreciation for the opportunity to participate in 4-H at the Indiana State Fair not only for the life skills learned or the chance to compete, but also for the chance to make life-long friends from across Indiana. Honoring agriculture education and youth development has long been a top priority for the Indiana State Fair and the Indiana State Fair Foundation.