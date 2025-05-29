4-H Workshop Lets Youth Explore Crop, Soil Science

Youth who have just completed grades 3-12 are invited to attend a free crop and soil science workshop, titled “Experience 4-H: Crop and Soil Science,” on June 11 at Purdue University’s Crop Diagnostic Training and Research Center (DTC).

Purdue Extension educators and Keith Johnson, a recently retired Purdue forage specialist, will lead the event. 4-H membership is not required. Registration closes June 4. The workshop will allow youth to explore crop and soil science topics, including:

Determining fertilizer needs through soil sampling and test interpretation

Identifying corn and soybean growth stages

Using high-tech tools like sensors and drones

Understanding and following pesticide labels

The DTC is known across the Midwest for its hands-on approach to teaching the art and science of accurately diagnosing agricultural crop problems. Workshop participants can look forward to a variety of interactive activities and demonstrations, like scouting a field for insects or going on an agronomic scavenger hunt to learn plant, pest and disease identification.

“We are really looking forward to being able to open up the DTC to young people for a great day of hands-on learning of a wide array of crop and soil science topics,” said Jon Charlesworth, senior Extension educator of agriculture and natural resources in Warren and Benton counties.

The DTC is located at the Agronomy Center for Research and Education, 4530 U.S. 52, in West Lafayette.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch, snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The workshop is free for attendees thanks to sponsorship from Peterson Seed of Williamsport, Indiana, and Channel Brand Seed. Registration can be completed via 4-H Online.

Questions can be directed to Charlesworth via email, [email protected], or via text or call, 765-761-8488. If you are in need of accommodations or language services to attend this program, please contact Charlesworth by June 4.