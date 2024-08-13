4-H Supreme Drive Champions Crowned at Indiana State Fair

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

Five Indiana 4-H members claimed the six Supreme Champion categories during the 2024 4-H Supreme Drive—sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau Sunday night at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

The 4-H Supreme Drive specifically highlighted female breeding animals such as gilts, ewes, heifers, and cows – all representing the finest breeding stock Indiana has to offer.

The Supreme Drive winners in the 4-H category will receive well-deserved recognition at the esteemed Celebration of Champions event. This special occasion takes place in September at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, where the outstanding achievements, scholarship, and dedication of these talented 4-H exhibitors are commemorated and celebrated. If you are interested in supporting these exceptional young individuals through donation opportunities, please visit www.IndianaStateFairFoundation.com, the official website of the Indiana State Fair Foundation.

Supreme Champions awarded during the 4-H Supreme Drive:

Supreme Champion Gilt: Mya Holderly, Crossbred, White County

Supreme Champion Ewe: Cortney Hockemeyer, Blackface Cross, Allen County

Supreme Champion Percentage Doe: Tegan Walker, Junior Division, Clinton County

Supreme Champion Full Blood Doe: Tegan Walker, Junior Division, Clinton County

Supreme Champion Dairy Heifer: Dani Mosser, Jersey, Adams County

Supreme Champion Dairy Cow: Ayden Tusing, Holstein, Kosciusko County

Reserve Supreme Champions awarded during the 4-H Supreme Drive:

Reserve Champion Gilt: Hudson Yoder, Crossbred, Elkhart County

Reserve Champion Ewe: Kendall Peyton, Blackface Cross, Hamilton County

Reserve Champion Percentage Doe: Piper Unger, Yearling Division, Sullivan County

Reserve Champion Full Blood Doe: Isaac Cruz Redden, Senior Division, Monroe County

Reserve Champion Dairy Heifer: Breanne Freeman, Ayrshire, St. Joseph County

Reserve Champion Dairy Cow: Abigail Gordon, Jersey, Elkhart County

Source: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center