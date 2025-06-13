4-H Helping Students Get ‘Beyond Ready’ for Next Chapter of Life

Charlie English is a 10-year 4-H member from Vanderburgh County who is headed to Purdue soon to major in Ag Engineering. Charlie tells Hoosier Ag Today that, “I am beyond ready!”

“Beyond Ready” was the theme Wednesday night during the 4-H Academy on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. Over 150 4-H students were on hand for Signing Day, where 20 seniors were recognized as they move on to the next chapter of their lives whether it be college, trade school, military service, or the workforce.

Seniors like English looked back on their time in 4-H and how it helped them be “beyond ready” for that next step.

“4-H has taught me so many things,” English says. “So many things through leadership and working together as a team and working with the younger kids in 4-H, mentoring them and helping them throughout their next chapters of life.”

English reflected on his projects during his time in 4-H and how they led to building transferable skills- skills that can be used in the classroom at Purdue or when he enters the workforce.

“My most memorable projects would definitely be showing Boer goats for five years, taking Americana, which is restoring and documenting the history of an antique. It could be a tractor; it could be any type of equipment. Also, I did several different foods projects, which included baking. Really, 4-H has just taught me everything to prepare me for the next couple years of my life and all the way till I’m old.”

The 4-H Beyond Ready program is about building a “ready generation” in a world of change. The road ahead may be challenging, but 4-H’ers are succeeding. Data shows that compared to their peers, 4-H’ers are two times more likely to have the goal of being a leader and three times more likely to participate in community service.

So, what is English’s ultimate goal?

“My dream job would be to work at John Deere as a tractor and ag equipment designer.”

And because of 4-H, he just might do it.

Learn more about the 4-H Beyond Ready initiative and how you can give to 4-H by visiting their website.